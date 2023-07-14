Four arrested, three hurt after several Danville shootings

DANVILLE, Va. – Four suspects have been arrested after several shootings in Danville over the past week, according to authorities.

Authorities said two shootings happened at Purdum Woods Apartments on July 11 and 13 and no one was hurt.

Officials are also investigating a shooting at Woodside Village Apartments on July 12 around 12:30 a.m. Officers responded to a shots fired call and found one person who was shot, suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Two other people showed up separately from Woodside Village to SOVAH Health Danville with gunshot wounds, police said. One is expected to be okay, and the other is in critical condition.

Police believe all of these shootings are connected and said while the investigation is ongoing, several guns have been seized.

Anyone who has information is asked to please contact the Danville Police Department by either calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again, calling 911, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use our crime tips app CARE at www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.