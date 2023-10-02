78º
Bob Dylan coming to Roanoke’s Berglund Center as part of ‘Rough and Rowdy’ tour

He’s scheduled to perform on Nov. 29 at 8 p.m.

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – A legendary music artist is set to rock the stage at Roanoke’s Berglund Center next month.

Bob Dylan, known for hits like “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door,” “Like a Rolling Stone,” and “Blowin’ in the Wind,” is scheduled to perform in the Star City on Nov. 29 at 8 p.m.

You can start purchasing your tickets on Friday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m., with prices ranging from $66 to $443, depending on whether you want VIP access.

Cell phones will not be allowed at this concert and will be collected at the entrance and returned after the show.

