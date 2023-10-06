New chairlift coming to Snowshoe Mountain

SNOWSHOE, Wv. – Improvements are underway on Snowshoe Mountain, just in time for colder weather. For the first time in nearly 20 years, a new lift is being installed.

It’s called the Powder Monkey chairlift, and it’ll increase uphill capacity and mean a shorter ride time for skiers.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Plus, it’s a fixed-grip lift, which means it works in freezing rain, ice and high wind.

“It’s a long process building a chairlift, so much of the work happens underground, so when we get to the point of putting towers up it starts to look like a chairlift now,” Snowshoe Mountain Marketing Director Shawn Cassell said. “They’ve been working hard on it all summer long.”

The ski resort plans to open the day before Thanksgiving, weather permitting.

Resort leaders say they’re expecting favorable weather this year, with more snow, because it is an El Nino year.