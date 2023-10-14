Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Henry County

Virginia State Police is investigating a crash involving a scooter and a vehicle on Oct. 3 in Henry County that left one person dead.

Police said it happened at 11:30 p.m. on Route 220, one-tenth of a mile north of Route 641 in Henry County.

We’re told a 2010 Taotao Express Scooter was traveling north in the southbound lanes of Route 220, when the scooter struck a 2018 Nissan Sentra head-on.

According to authorities, 77-year-old Alexander Rudd of Greensboro, N.C. was driving the scooter and was transported to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he later died.

VSP said no charges are pending.