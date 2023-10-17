TAP provides resources for families struggling to afford child care

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s no secret there’s a huge need for childcare right now. Virginia needs at least 140,000 more open slots to meet its demand, according to the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission.

While the gap is stressing families, the Head Start Program at Total Action for Progress (TAP) is just one in our community available for parents struggling to find affordable child care.

“Thousands of dollars a month, and if you are on a limited income, you can not afford that,” President and CEO of TAP Annette Lewis said.

Lewis said their Head Start program provides free child care to impoverished families, and it currently has about 1,000 kids enrolled across 14 centers.

“Every child needs a safe environment to be in,” Lewis said. “Some parents are left with a choice of placing their children in unsafe environments if they don’t have childcare or they can’t work.”

According to the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, child care typically costs anywhere from $6,000 to 22,000 dollars annually per child.

TAP encourages families struggling with child care to reach out. The United Way and the Department of Social Services are other options to connect with.

Staff recommend mothers look for care while they’re pregnant or as soon as they’re able because space is limited.