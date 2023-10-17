56º
Top three issues on Virginia 2023 General Election ballots

The Wason Center at Christopher Newport University conducted a poll to determine what issues matter most to Virginia voters

Sydney Jaxtheimer, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Virginians are less than a month away from deciding who they want to represent them in Richmond.

Ahead of this year’s election, The Wason Center at Christopher Newport University conducted a poll to determine what issues matter most to Virginia voters.

Data shows the economy is the number one issue overall for voters.

Second is abortion and third is K-12 education.

But for each party, the top issue varies.

“Republicans are really coalescing around the economy, so 41% are saying that. Democrats on the other hand have a wider spread of issues that they are thinking about. The one that comes out on top is abortion at 25% around the economy, while democrats abortion,” said The Wason Center Research Director, Dr. Rebecca Bromley-Trujillo.

The poll also shows voters are almost split on what party they plan to support.

42% said they support Democrats and 41% said they support Republicans.

