FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – An accident led to a stinky situation in Franklin County after a truck hauling cow manure spilled into the roadway.

The hazmat incident happened on Old Forge Road between Ferrum and Rocky Mount just before 8 a.m. Friday.

We’re told there was a large amount of cow poop in the area — some of it was even sprayed on nearby mailboxes.

The road was closed for several hours while VDOT crews worked to clean up the mess.