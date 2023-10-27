Ribbon cut on kid-designed playground in Vinton

VINTON, Va. – Children in Vinton have one more place to play, after a ribbon cutting on a new playground Friday.

The playground is designed by children from the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Virginia and is entirely volunteer-built.

It’s a collaboration between Vinton Baptist, the Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth, and Kaboom!

Kaboom! leads a nationwide effort to end playground inequality. It will service children from the Boys and Girls Club and the entire Vinton community.

“We started a partnership with the Boys and Girls Club two or three years ago and one of the things that was missing was an outdoor play space. The kids have a lot of space inside, we have a nice gym, but we are wanting to promote healthy kids,” Pastor Travis Russell of Vinton Baptist Church said.

The playground officially opens to the public on Nov. 1.