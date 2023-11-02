Gov. Youngkin hopeful for Republican swing on Election Night

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Glenn Youngkin and various candidates are making their final pushes to secure votes for next week’s election.

This year every seat in the General Assembly is up for grabs. Gov. Youngkin is hopeful a Republican swing will come in the Senate and the House of Delegates will remain Republican.

“We’re asking Virginians to extend our license to lead, that we’ve delivered and to send me a team in Richmond that I can work with so I can further accelerate Virginia’s progress,” Youngkin said.

For weeks, the governor has pushed voters to get out and vote early. With a change from blue to red in the Senate, Gov. Youngkin would have a much easier path to enacting policies he believes is best for Virginia.

“We’re going to go to work to further reduce the cost of living including incremental tax relief. We’re going to further empower law enforcement to keep our communities safe,” Youngkin said.

Not only would it help Youngkin for his last two years as governor but University of Lynchburg Political Science Chair Dr. David Richards believes it could help in the long run as well.

“I think he really needs Virginia to swing back to the Republicans for him to win the Senate then he can get some of his particular bills enacted,” Richards said. “Then he has a track record. I think honestly he is thinking about 2028 for the Presidential election.”

Like many watching the election this year, Richards is interested in what happens with the Senate.

“What I’ve seen from various sources is that the Democrats are expected to hold the Senate. That’s what I’m going to be looking for going into Tuesday evening, is that actually happening,” Richards said.

