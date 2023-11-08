No injuries reported after Galax mobile home fire

GALAX, Va. – The Virginia Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating after a mobile home in Galax went up in flames Tuesday.

Crews said tones were set at 2:34 p.m. for the structure fire in the 100 block of Coleman Ridge Road.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found the mobile home fully involved in the fire.

We’re told the fire put two outbuildings in danger.

After the fire was controlled, another hour of overhaul was needed to complete extinguishment along with using heavy equipment to move debris from the area, according to the Galax Fire Department.

Crews said no injuries were reported and all units cleared within two hours.

The cause is now under investigation by the Virginia Fire Marshall’s Office.

No details about the extent of damages were released.

According to the Galax Fire Department, several agencies played a part in responding to this call, including the Hillsville Fire Department, Cana Fire Department, Greg’s Core Supply, Pipers Gap Rescue Squad, Inc., Carroll County Sheriff’s Department, Twin County E-911, and American Electric Power (AEP).