EVINGTON, Va. – Crews are responding to a large brush fire in Evington.

According to the Altavista Fire Company, crews from Altavista, Evington, Lyn-Dan Heights, and the Department of Forestry are responding to the fire on Halseys Bridge Road.

Officials are reminding the public to refrain from burning leaves or any type of brush with Saturday’s wind and dry conditions.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

