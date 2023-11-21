47º
Two sent to the hospital after shooting at 733 West Apartments in Roanoke

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Roanoke, Crime, Gun Violence
ROANOKE, Va. – Two people were sent to the hospital after a shooting in Roanoke Monday night, according to Roanoke Police.

The incident happened around 8:15 p.m. at the 733 West Apartments, police said.

Authorities said an altercation broke out in the parking lot just before the shooting.

Two people were injured and both were taken to the hospital for treatment. No details on the extent of their injuries were available at the time.

According to RPD, no arrests have been made.

We’re told there is no immediate threat to the public.

