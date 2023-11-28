Southwest Virginia organizations participating in Giving Tuesday

November 28 is Giving Tuesday.

People from all over are donating to support non-profits and other charities that rely on the spirit of the season.

Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Giving Tuesday drives end-of-year donations for organizations like the Roanoke Rescue Mission.

Staff said even though nearly eight thousand walkers and runners participated in the 2023 Drumstick Dash, raising around 300 thousand dollars on Thanksgiving morning, they still need help from the community to make a difference.

“This is much more than food, this is shelter, this is showers, laundry, medical care, jobs skills case management - there is so much that that funding goes to and benefits,” Event Manager Kevin Berry said.

From food pantries to animal shelters, several local nonprofits are in need in our area.

Find a list of just some of the organizations in Southwest and Central Virginia participating in Giving Tuesday at the links below:

Know of other organizations participating in Giving Tuesday? Leave a comment below!