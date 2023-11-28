Donating blood: How to give on Giving Tuesday without breaking the bank

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Tuesday after Thanksgiving is known as Giving Tuesday, a time when people are encouraged to donate to a non-profit.

One way to show generosity without spending any money is by donating blood.

Donating blood takes less than an hour and you can save up to three lives with just one donation, according to The American Red Cross.

“What an amazing way to give to our fellow neighbors and community by a chance to save their lives. People who need blood need it for a very particular reason, and need it most often for life-saving measures,” said Blue Ridge Red Cross Executive Director, Michelle Dowdy.

To find a blood drive near you visit The American Red Cross’ website. Once there, type in a zip code to find a location near you and schedule an appointment.

