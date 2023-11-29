Danville police arrest 16-year-old in connection with shooting

DANVILLE, Va. – A 16-year-old has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Danville.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of Bradley Road around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14, according to the Danville Police Department.

A male victim was found at the scene with gunshot wounds that appeared to be life-threatening, police said. His identity and age were not shared, and there was no update available on his condition.

Now, a 16-year-old has been arrested in connection with the incident, authorities said.

The teen, whose identity was not shared, is being charged with the following, according to DPD:

Robbery,

Malicious wounding,

Shooting from a vehicle,

Use or display of a firearm in the commission of a felony,

Possession or transportation of a firearm by a person under 18.

The teen is being held in the W.W. Moore Detention Home without bond, police said. A mugshot was not available.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again, calling 911, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approaching any officer you see, through social media, via email, or use the crime tips app CARE.