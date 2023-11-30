Meet Draco: 10 News’ Pet of the Week

Meet Draco, our Pet of the Week.

Draco is a one-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier who loves treats!

This sweet fella loves his toys and cuddle time.

He’s still pretty jittery being at the shelter and barked at some people who visited him often, but after a while (and plenty of yummy treats), Draco enjoys spending time with those whom he’s familiar with.

Julie Rickmond with the Roanoke Valley SPCA said he would be a great fit for someone who is patient and looking for a cuddly buddy.

He’s one of many young dogs that are available for adoption right now at the RVSPCA. To learn more about Draco, click here. To see other adoptable pets, click here.