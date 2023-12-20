Roanoke County home destroyed after fully-involved fire

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A fire destroyed a home in the Clearbrook area of Roanoke County on Tuesday evening, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.

Crews said they responded to the 8400 block of Holly Tree Drive at 6:37 p.m. for the report of a structure fire.

When Station 7 got to the scene, they found a two-story home going up in flames, according to Roanoke County crews.

We’re told the area is very rural and does not have fire hydrants, so several tanker trucks from Roanoke and Franklin counties responded to provide water.

Authorities said they were able to get the fire under control in an hour and ten minutes.

The roof collapsed, and the home has been deemed a total loss, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.

Crews said the home was not occupied at the time of the fire, and no one was hurt. One person is displaced and will be assisted by the American Red Cross Virginia Region.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is now investigating to determine the cause of the fire.

