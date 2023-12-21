Court documents shed light on Roanoke officer-involved shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – Court documents shed light on a Roanoke shooting that left one police officer fighting for her life and the suspect dead.

A new search warrant reveals that police are looking for data and information from a cellphone taken from David McFall.

As we’ve reported, McFall was killed in a shootout with police in early December after he was confronted about murdering his father, 69-year-old Douglas McFalls.

The documents show that the phone confiscated belonged to another man who was with McFall when police first confronted him.

Police are requesting data from the phone to find any other evidence about the crime or other crimes he planned to commit.

You can see the documents we obtained on Thursday below.

According to court records earlier obtained by 10 News, McFall had a criminal history that dates back to 2016 and includes charges for assault and battery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, robbery, grand larceny, and prison escape.

In 2018, McFall was arrested in connection with an armed robbery, and in 2019, while in custody on work detail, he walked off-site and was fought just inside the city limits, as we previously reported.