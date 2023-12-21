Radford community cheers on Bobcats in football championship parade

RADFORD, Va. – The party doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon for the Radford Bobcats after winning their first state football title in over 50 years.

The Bobcats took home the Class 2 title on December 9 defeating Riverheads 39-21.

Just weeks later the team was cheered on once more as they strolled through downtown Radford for a championship parade.

Head Coach Michael Crist is excited for his players.

“To kind of finish the deal, it’s really special and tonight is special for the kids to be recognized,” Crist said.

The Bobcats are in familiar territory winning a state title but you have to go back 51 years to when 1971-72 teams won back-to-back titles.

Kenneth Harris has been going to Radford games for 72 years. He tries to never miss a game and has been lucky to witness all three state titles.

“They had a great team and this is a great team too,” Harris said.

Radford has a talented team all spearheaded by reigning WSLS 1st and 10 player of the year, Senior QB Landen Clark. Winning a state title to cap off an amazing career was a dream for Clark.

“Us seniors we talk about it every single day. What better way to go out....15-0, state champs…everything you can physically dream of,” Clark said. “If we could give everybody in our community a ring we would but we can’t. I think it’s very exciting for the community.”

Throughout the season the Bobcats have had an entire community there to cheer them on. Susan Gaither was there during the season and made sure to be there for the parade as well.

“Everyone rallied behind the boys, cheering them on and we’re just super super proud of them,” Gaither said.

You can watch highlights of Radford’s championship win here.