Christmas tree collection, holiday recycling underway

ROANOKE, Va. – After a long weekend of gift exchanges and festive fun, trash is piled high in the Star City.

City of Roanoke’s Solid Waste Manager Brian Haynesworth is part of the team that cleans up after Santa’s come and gone.

“It’s the highest between Thanksgiving and New Year’s because, of course, holiday purchases, Black Friday, Christmas, New Year’s celebrations, family gatherings,” Haynesworth said. “We are a division of 53 employees that work hard each and every day.”

The city is collecting old Christmas trees from Jan. 2 until Feb. 2.

Fake trees will go to the landfill, but natural trees will be repurposed into mulch.

“Why not have a worthwhile program that returns a lot of those trees back to something that people can use in the form of mulch for their gardens, their landscaping,” Haynesworth said.

All you have to do is set your tree at the curb, and remember to take all of the lights and ornaments off.

While you’re setting the tree out, don’t forget to gather other recyclables too.

“Holiday wrapping paper,” Haynesworth said. “If you can tear it, usually it’s recyclable. Certainly the boxes.”