Illuminights 2023 season comes to an end

ROANOKE, Va. – The 2023 Illuminights season is coming to an end.

Illuminights, which takes place at Explore Park, is a walkable half-mile trail featuring more than 650,000 lights and attractions. More than 53,000 people have come out this year so far.

“It’s great to see all the smiling faces and families, who are coming to the park, to extend their family tradition,” said Alex North with Roanoke County Parks and Recreation.

Themes for the light attractions include “Over the River and Through the Woods” and “Christmas Traditions.”

There are also plenty of activities for friends and family to enjoy.

“Not only do we have the Walk of Lights Trail behind me, but we also have some food vendors, some hot coco vendors, Twin Creeks Brew club would be open and we also have our arts and Christmas market, which features local artisans from around the region,” said North.

This is the fifth year for Illuminights. All of the proceeds go toward Center in the Square and Explore Park.

“Illuminights is a great fundraiser for both organizations to keep community programs going here at Explore Park, and events as well as Center in the Square, who is our wonderful partner who we’ve had the last few years at Illuminights,” said North.

