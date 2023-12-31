38º
Roanoke Police investigating NW shooting

One man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg

Lindsey Kennett, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Police lights (WDIV)

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police say they got a call Sunday morning around 7:06 a.m. that someone was shot near Harvest Lane NW.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg that appeared to not be life-threatening. Initial investigation revealed that the incident did not occur in the area that the person was found. 

Police say limited details were provided by the victim about the incident. Roanoke Fire-EMS took the victim to a local hospital for treatment. This remains an on-going investigation.

