Father speaks out after Grayson Co. boy’s remains found 20 years later

GALAX, Va. – Human remains found in Galax in September 2022 were identified as a missing five-year-old boy, Logan Bowman.

Five-year-old Logan Bowman went missing in January of 2003 from Grayson County.

His remains turned up in 2022 in Galax in the woods off of Iron Ridge Road — something Carroll County Sheriff Kevin Kemp said he’s never seen before.

Logan’s father, Wayne Bowman, spoke with WXII after the discovery.

“When they first found it, something told me that it was Logan,” he said.

The last time Wayne saw Logan was when he dropped him off with his mother, Cynthia Davis, WXII reported.

“You can’t change things,” Wayne said. “You wish you could, you wish you could. I wish I never took him home on Christmas Day. Wouldn’t you be mad if your 5-year-old kid was gone? It’s normal for a parent. It hurts. But what can we do? Just leave it in God’s hands.”

Logan’s mother and her then-boyfriend, Dennis Schermerhorn, were charged in 2003 by Grayson County in connection with Logan’s disappearance. Schermerhorn’s charge of felony murder was dismissed in 2004 due to lack of evidence, while Davis was sentenced to 15 years for second-degree murder.

Now, new charges could be on the way.

“We’ll do everything we can to press whatever charges need to be pressed,” Kemp said.

