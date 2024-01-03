Michael Clark resigns as director of Roanoke Parks and Recreation

ROANOKE, Va. – Michael Clark, director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Roanoke resigned on Jan. 3.

“I resigned this afternoon and it was accepted,” Clark told 10 News.

Clark estimates the parks and recreation staff at about 70 full-time people and as many as 100 part-timers during peak seasons.

“I am proud of the work we have accomplished,” Clark said.

Clark has held the title of director since 2016, and has been a member of the parks and rec staff since 2007 he said.

Clark said he “needed a change of pace” and wanted to sit back and take stock of his career while spending more time with family and while enjoying the region’s outdoor amenities.

Clark said his final day on the job will be Feb. 5, 2024.