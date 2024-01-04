Vinton nonprofit collecting winter gear to support those experiencing homelessness

ROANOKE, Va. – A nonprofit that primarily helps people with mental health gave back to the community in an effort to keep everyone warm this winter.

Project Support collected winter items from coats to blankets for anyone experiencing homelessness and people struggling with mental health issues through its community drive called “Operation Warm & Cozy.”

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

So far, Project Support has collected 100 coats. On Wednesday, the group dropped off the first round of these donations to an organization called ‘The Least of These,’ also known as TLOT. TLOT is a nonprofit serving people in the community who are experiencing homelessness.

“We started ‘Operation Warm & Cozy’ back in December, and the community really came through and has donated so many great items, and we wanted to support TLOT, The Least of These, [which] supports our homeless population and works to make sure that they are safe and secure, and warm, and just does so much for them,” said Project Support Founder Jennifer Gobble.

TLOT Founder Dawn Sandoval said this donation will help people who are unsheltered, especially during the winter months.

“During the winter time, that is the most vulnerable time for our unsheltered population. A lot of times their coats get stolen and things of that nature. So, this gives us the opportunity to be able to provide warmth and safety to them while they’re living outdoors,” said Sandoval.

Project Support is seeking warm winter donations, such as blankets, coats, and gloves, until the end of January. You can drop off the donations at its office.

“I think so many times we forget that our homeless population [is] probably struggling with disabilities, mental health disabilities, substance abuse issues, addiction. We forget that individuals who are out on our streets are not just a menace, but they are people who need our help and our support,” said Gobble.