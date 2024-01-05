Lynchburg bakery owner helping trauma survivors rebuild lives

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Ashley Beesley wears many hats. She’s a mom, a wife, and the owner and executive pastry chef at Sweet Indulgence Bakery in Lynchburg. She’s also a survivor of domestic violence.

“It caused some pretty deep scars and it affected how I live my life now, to this day,” said Beesley.

Beesley says her ex-husband was verbally, emotionally and financially abusive, isolating her from family and friends.

“I wasn’t allowed to work outside the home. I had an allowance of $150 that I was allowed to do with whatever I wanted within that two weeks. But I also had to run my children to all of their things and cart them wherever they go. And that $150 was my gas money. It was whatever extra that the kids wanted to do, that’s where that came from,” said Beesley.

She found solace in baking.

“That is where Sweet Indulgence got started. At that time in my life, we lived in Guam on his orders. And so I started baking at home,” said Beesley. “One, for fun. Two, just because I needed an outlet.”

Finally, after years of abuse, Beesley decided to leave.

“He was physically abusive with my son. There were multiple CPS cases. And so that was the driving point behind why I left,” said Beesley. “I finally left, but it took me three times to leave.”

Now that she’s on the other side, Beesley is in a new, healthy marriage with four children.

“It’s crazy to think that eight years ago I was homeless, you know. Eight years ago I was scared and I was fighting for my children’s provision, for custody, to prove the abuse. And that story is why we do what we do.”

Beesley is lending a hand to others going through hardships, by hiring trauma survivors to work at her bakery. The current bakery space operates by appointment only. That way she and her employees can lock the doors and feel safe.

“It’s giving them that flexibility to just breathe. The ability to come in and enjoy where they’re working, but to also feel safe,” said Beesley.

This spring, Beesley plans to expand her bakery, add two storefront bakery shops, and hire more employees.

She’s also launching a nonprofit working with teenagers to prevent domestic abuse.

Empowering survivors to build confidence and rebuild their lives.