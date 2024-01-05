Teen recovers after horrific crash in Patrick County

Nearly three weeks after a potentially deadly head-on collision on Route 8 in Patrick County, Lauren Worley’s family said they are seeing miracles every day.

“She was twirling her [mom’s] hair last night,” said Chris Worley, Lauren’s father.

“She used to twirl my hair when she was a baby and when she put her hand up to my head she started twirling my hair and of course, my momma-heart melted,” said Mandy Worley, Lauren’s mother. “She smiled at us for the first time last night which was amazing.”

Lauren’s parents Chris and Mandy said there have been signs to keep their spirits high.

“This morning, she asked her to clap and she started clapping,” said Chris.

They said they are taking in all the little wins.

“They sat her on the side of the bed and then they actually stood her,” said Mandy. “Now, she obviously cannot walk but they let her put weight on her feet.”

Since the crash, every day has been a battle, but Lauren’s parents said now they feel like they can take a breath.

“At first we were living minute by minute because every minute was something different,” said Mandy. “Then, we could kind of step back and were living hour by hour. So, I feel like at least now we are living day to day.”

They also said none of this would have been possible without the staff at Roanoke Memorial, and the countless number of prayers.

“People are just going above and beyond what we ever dreamed,” said Chris.

10 News also talked to Lauren’s boyfriend who was driving the car the night of the accident, Micah Underwood, and he said though he has not had the chance to see Lauren, he is making sure he is getting every update.

“For what she’s been through for her to twirl her mom’s hair and for her to open her eyes, that’s just really good, and really inspiring,” Underwood said.

Lauren’s parents said the next steps are to continue to recover at Roanoke Memorial and then find a rehabilitation center for Lauren to continue to recover.