One hospitalized after apartment fire in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – One person was hospitalized following a fire Saturday night at an apartment building in Roanoke County.

According to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue, units were dispatched at 11:35 p.m. to the 5300 block of Hawthorne Road for a commercial fire alarm at a multi-story apartment building.

Upon arrival, units reported nothing showing from the exterior of the building, but upon investigation, discovered a working fire on the fourth floor.

Officials said the fire was caused by unattended cooking and caused $1,000 in damage.

According to the fire department, two people were treated on the scene, and one person was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

“Please remember that any time anything is on the stove top it should be attended!” the department said in a Facebook post.