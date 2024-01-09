Roanoke Police work to serve warrants on Orange Ave. NW, ask citizens to avoid area

Police presence seen on Orange Ave near 10th Street and 13th Street

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE

The Roanoke Police Department is asking citizens to avoid a portion of Orange Ave. NW for their safety.

Police said they’re serving warrants for weapons charges on Shyne Williams.

The tactical response team is on the scene and U.S. Marshals assisting.

Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Authorities first arrived at 4:30 p.m. and they aren’t sure if Williams is alone in the house. We’re told Williams may have access to weapons.

Though the teams are working to communicate with Williams, there has been no response yet.

Orange Ave. NW from 10th Street to 13th Street is blocked off to through traffic at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Roanoke Police Department is asking citizens to avoid a portion of Orange Ave. NW due to an incident in the area.

Police ask that people avoid traveling on Orange Ave. NW from 10th Street to 13th Street.

A resident in the area told 10 News there is a large police presence at the location.

10 News is working for you to learn more and this article will be updated as more details become available.

Stay with 10 News as this story develops