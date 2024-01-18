Man hospitalized after Danville officer-involved shooting

A man was sent to the hospital after being shot by officers in Danville Wednesday evening, according to the police department.

DANVILLE, Va. – A man was sent to the hospital after being shot by officers in Danville Wednesday evening, according to the police department.

Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Officers responded to the 500 block of Apollo Avenue for the report of a suspicious male.

Authorities said they found him nearby in the parking lot of Westwood Middle School.

We’re told officers tried to negotiate with the man for around 25 minutes.

He claimed he was armed and suicidal, and when officers tried to de-escalate the situation, he drew a gun from his waistband, according to DPD.

Police said the man was ordered to drop the weapon, but instead pointed the gun away, fired, then pointed it back at the officers.

At this point, officers fired their weapons, striking the man involved, authorities said.

According to police, the man was immediately given first aid and was then taken to SOVAH Hospital Danville to be treated.

The assistance of Virginia State Police has been requested for the investigation.

No students were at Westwood Middle School at the time – the school was closed due to weather conditions and no one was present.