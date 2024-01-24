CrossFit community raising awareness about car break-ins in Roanoke County

SALEM, Va. – The local CrossFit community is raising awareness about car break-ins.

Gym attendees said they have seen car break-ins at CrossFit locations in Roanoke, Vinton and Salem.

“I feel violated,” Melody Pope, who attends CrossFit Unwritten said.

Pope said the unknown suspect stole her purse out of her vehicle while she was working out Saturday morning.

“They took everything,” Pope said.

Pope said when she left CrossFit, she saw the back window had been smashed with glass everywhere on the back seat.

The gym community is coming together to raise awareness about the issue.

“Had to call the police,” Regina Lograsso, who owns CrossFit Unwritten said.

Lograsso said car-break-ins angered her that clients couldn’t enjoy working out comfortably.

“For someone to come in broad daylight break in and steal someone’s purse it doesn’t make us feel good,” Lograsso said.

Lograsso said there were more break-ins at other CrossFit spots in the Roanoke Valley.

Another happened at Vinton and one more in Roanoke.

“We thought it was an isolated incident, we heard through the grapevine, you know cross fitters talk, and that another gym got hit too,” Lograsso said.

10 News reached out to Roanoke County leaders to find out if they are seeing a trend. We are still waiting to hear back.

10 News learned Roanoke County Police in 2022 had 138 case reports and in 2023 there 107.

The gym community is looking to increase security.

“We have cameras inside but now we need cameras outside, and it’s something we need to consider,” Lograsso said.

Leaders hope to find the people responsible for the break-ins.

”Hide your stuff don’t put it in plain sight, but you don’t expect people to be that petty,” Lograsso said.