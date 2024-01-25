62º
Meet Morticia: 10 News’ Pet of the Week

This sweet 1-year-old pup is available for adoption at the Roanoke Valley SPCA

Alyssa Rae, Noon Anchor / Special Projects & Investigative Reporter

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – Don’t let this sweet girl fool you! This one-year-old pup is full of energy.

Morticia can be hesitant to meet new people at first, but warms up quickly. She can be high-energy, but she also loves to lay in your lap and snuggle!

Julie Rickmond, the Marketing and Communications Director at the Roanoke Valley SPCA said that Morticia would fit in well with a variety of families. She’s gentle when taking treats and shares her toys.

If you’re interested in Morticia, you can find more information here.

Alyssa Rae

Lauren Helkowski

