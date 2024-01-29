Feline fanatics attend Star City Cat Show

ROANOKE, VA – The purr-fect event for cat lovers took place in Roanoke this weekend.

For over 20 years, the Star City Cat Fanciers Association (CFA) has put on the Star City Cat Show.

Cats from all over the country were on display to get their feline fix.

Judges awarded their cats based on breed standards.

But they say educating the public about cats is the best award of all.

“I’m a judge, so I get to handle all of the cats in this show. The other part I really enjoy is educating the public about our different breeds, and about CFA,” judge Teresa Keiger said.

The CFA told us they’re already looking ahead to next year’s event.