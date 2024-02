Meals are provided to students through the free and reduced meal program at local schools.

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia Department of Education is looking for local organizations to help provide summer meals to students in need.

Businesses or groups that sign up will be reimbursed for the meals and associated administrative costs. Last year, about 125 partner organizations served almost three million meals to Virginia children between June and August.

The program can operate at schools, churches, community centers, parks, camps and more.

