Appalachian Power electric rates increase this month, Feb. 2024

Appalachian Power customers will likely notice that their bill is higher than usual this month.

Back in August, the base rate of electricity was raised due to inflation and customers will start to see the effects starting in February.

“Future electric bills will be higher,” said Teresa Hall, spokesperson for Appalachian Power. “A new higher electric rate went into effect last week. The new rate will not affect January costs but will impact those February bills.”

They said during colder months, electric bills are normally higher.

“Bills are determined by how much power a customer uses, and Appalachian Power customers are using more electricity because it’s these winter months,” Hall said.

She said there are ways to be proactive to get your bill down.

They offer a service where a professional will come out to inspect your home for energy inefficiencies.

“TakeChargeVA.com – that’s where they can sign up for that free home energy assessment,” said Hall. “You don’t have to look through your home and look for ways to make your home more energy efficient, a trained professional will come in.”

She also said if you do get a bill you cannot pay, you can contact them for payment plan options, or to sign up for their average monthly payment plan

“A customer pays approximately the same amount on their monthly electric bill versus trying to balance those much higher bills that you see right now in those extremely cold winter months,” Hall said.

She said to contact them about a payment plan before falling too far behind.