Virginia Tech engineering professor speaks on the future of electric vehicles

It seems like every day more and more electric vehicles are on the roads, but an engineering professor at Virginia Tech said we are still a long way from the end of gasoline.
He tells us when driving electric vehicles, it’s not as simple as just hopping in your car and going, it requires a bit more planning.
You have to make sure your battery is charged, and you will need to map out where charging stations are.
“When I first bought [my electric car] I thought I made the wrong decision because of the planning and so forth,” said Hesham Rakha, professor of engineering at Virginia Tech. “Now that I have gotten used to that planning, I’m actually comfortable with it.”
He said while moving to fully electric vehicles would be a big adjustment, electric-hybrid cars could be your first step.