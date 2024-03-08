62º
Pedestrian sent to hospital after being hit by car in Roanoke, police investigating

The incident happened on Plantation Road Thursday evening

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Connor Dietrich, Multimedia Journalist

ROANOKE, Va. – A pedestrian was hit by a car and sent to the hospital on Thursday evening, according to Roanoke Police.

Police said the call came in around 8:15 p.m. Thursday for a person who was hit by a car on Plantation Road near Brentwood Baptist Church.

The victim was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

We’re told the person was trying to cross the road when the incident happened.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Police said the driver was not impaired.

It was not immediately clear if charges are anticipated. 10 News is working for you to learn more.

