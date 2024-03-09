10th Annual Gauntlet Business Competition and Program underway

The 10th annual Gauntlet Business Competition and Program is underway.

121 entrepreneurs from all across the region are in the middle of learning how to start or expand their businesses and will compete for cash and in-kind prizes.

Since its inception, the program has provided entrepreneurs and communities with over $7 million.

“Good for everyone when you talk about not just the entrepreneurs, but think about the economic development that goes on and the infusion of money in the smaller communities and rural towns that maybe get overlooked by the Amazons but they have those economic development dollars,” said Becky Freemal, with the Advance Foundation. “It goes toward that. Then the money gets spent in those communities and it’s cyclical.”

10 News very own Rachel Lucas a proud alumni of the program.

This year, the Gauntlet Class of 2018 is helping to create a $500,000 community investment fund which will be available to help Gauntlet participants build up their businesses.

If you’d like to donate, click here.