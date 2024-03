ROANOKE, Va. – A man was hit by a car in Roanoke Friday evening, according to Roanoke Police.

Police said the pedestrian crash happened on Hershberger Road sometime after 7 p.m. Friday.

We’re told the man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The man’s current condition is unknown.

Details are limited at this time. It was not immediately clear if charges are anticipated.

