General Assembly passes two-year budget, heads to Governor’s desk along with 1,000 bills

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia’s General Assembly passed a two-year budget and adjourned on Saturday.

State lawmakers also sent over 1,000 bills to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s desk to be reviewed and signed along with the bi-partisan budget.

Recommended Videos

The General Assembly is set to reconvene on April 177 to consider the Governor’s actions on legislation that passed both the House of Delegates and State Senate.

Governor Glenn Youngkin released a statement on Saturday about the budget.