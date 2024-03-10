General Assembly passes two-year budget, heads to Governor’s desk along with 1,000 bills

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia’s General Assembly passed a two-year budget and adjourned on Saturday.
State lawmakers also sent over 1,000 bills to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s desk to be reviewed and signed along with the bi-partisan budget.
The General Assembly is set to reconvene on April 177 to consider the Governor’s actions on legislation that passed both the House of Delegates and State Senate.
Governor Glenn Youngkin released a statement on Saturday about the budget.
“Thank you to all 140 legislators that made the huge commitment, sacrificing time away from their families, their careers and their livelihoods, to serve the Commonwealth and all Virginians. The General Assembly sent me more than a thousand bills plus backward budgets that need a lot of work. We’re going to have a busy 30 days going into the reconvene session. Nonetheless, I’m grateful for the tremendous commitment and sacrifice that our General Assembly and their staffs have made on behalf of the Commonwealth.”Governor Glenn Youngkin, (R) Virginia