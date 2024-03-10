49º
Grayson County home a total loss after fire, family displaced

Sydney Jaxtheimer, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Tags: Grayson County, Fire
House Fire on Loggers Lane (Independence Volunteer Fire Department) (Independence Volunteer Fire Department)

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. – The Independence Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire on Loggers Lane Friday night.

Additional crews also assisted in putting out the blaze, like Independence Volunteer Rescue Squad, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, Elk Creek Volunteer Fire Department and Sparta-Alleghany Fire Department.

Officials said the home is a total loss.

We’re told the family is being assisted by The Red Cross and Grayson County Public Schools.

No word on injuries or cause of the fire.

Posted by Independence Volunteer Fire Department on Friday, March 8, 2024

