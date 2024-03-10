Grayson County home a total loss after fire, family displaced

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. – The Independence Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire on Loggers Lane Friday night.

Additional crews also assisted in putting out the blaze, like Independence Volunteer Rescue Squad, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, Elk Creek Volunteer Fire Department and Sparta-Alleghany Fire Department.

Recommended Videos

Officials said the home is a total loss.

We’re told the family is being assisted by The Red Cross and Grayson County Public Schools.

No word on injuries or cause of the fire.