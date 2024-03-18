Victims testify Salem coach, special ed assistant sent them explicit photos

SALEM, Va. – A former Andrew Lewis Middle School special education assistant and wrestling coach appeared in court on Monday.

31-year-old Jaquese Whorley is charged with crimes involving two female students under the age of 15.

The victims spoke in court on Monday.

They said they started snapchatting Whorley, and the messages turned sexual. They said he sent them nude pictures, and one victim testified that Whorley touched her inappropriately at school.

Whorley faces multiple felonies, including two counts of indecent liberties, one count of aggravated sexual battery, two counts of solicitation of a minor and two counts of misdemeanor sexual battery.

The judge dropped one of the sexual battery charges on Monday.

The charges will go before a grand jury on May 17.