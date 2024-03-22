53º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

11 abandoned puppies rescued in Ridgeway

The Virginia German Shepherd Rescue is seeking donations for medical expenses

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Ridgeway, Rescue, Dogs

RIDGEWAY, Va. – The Virginia German Shepherd Rescue is seeking donations to care for 11 puppies abandoned in Ridgeway earlier this month.

Officers from the Henry County Animal Shelter said they found two different litters about a mile apart.

The dogs were not only starving and infested with ticks, but five of them are battling parvo.

Donations are needed to help cover medical expenses. If you’re interested in donating, you can do so here.

Once they’ve recovered, all the puppies will be up for adoption.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email