11 abandoned puppies rescued in Ridgeway

RIDGEWAY, Va. – The Virginia German Shepherd Rescue is seeking donations to care for 11 puppies abandoned in Ridgeway earlier this month.

Officers from the Henry County Animal Shelter said they found two different litters about a mile apart.

The dogs were not only starving and infested with ticks, but five of them are battling parvo.

Donations are needed to help cover medical expenses. If you’re interested in donating, you can do so here.

Once they’ve recovered, all the puppies will be up for adoption.