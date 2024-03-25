Man arrested, charged in connection with fatal 2023 Danville crash

Caleb Lane Durham has been charged with aggravated vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence.

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department has arrested and charged a man in connection with a deadly Danville crash that happened last year.

Authorities said Caleb Lane Durham, of Blanch, North Carolina, is currently facing the following charges:

Aggravated vehicular manslaughter

Driving under the influence

As we’ve reported previously, the crash occurred on Dec. 20 in the 1900 block of Goodyear Boulevard. After investigating further, officers determined that Durham had hit 52-year-old Michael Anthony Carter, causing his vehicle to leave the highway.

Authorities said neither driver was wearing a seat belt and both were taken to the hospital, where Carter later died as a result of his injuries.

