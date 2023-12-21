52-year-old man dead after Danville crash

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department and Virginia State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one dead in Danville Wednesday evening.

Police said at around 7:09 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 1900 block of Goodyear Boulevard and found that a vehicle driven by Caleb Durham, 26, had struck a vehicle driven by Michael Carter, 52, which caused Carter’s vehicle to run off the highway.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

We’re told neither driver was wearing a seatbelt and both were transported to a hospital from the scene.

DPD said Carter later died as a result of his injuries and Durham is in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by either calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again, calling 911, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use the crime tips app CARE at www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.