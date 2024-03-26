45º
Use of force deemed justified in Bedford County officer-involved shooting

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

41-year-old Barry Derr of Fairfield, arrested after a multi-jurisdictional police chase and officer-involved shooting in Bedford County. (Credit: Bedford County Sheriff's Office) (Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The use of force in a Bedford County officer-involved shooting on Feb. 11 was deemed justified by Commonwealth’s Attorney Wesley Nance.

As a result, there will be no criminal charges filed against law enforcement officers involved in the incident.

As we’ve previously reported, deputies shot 41-year-old Barry Derr of Fairfield after he sped off from a traffic stop. He crashed on Falling Creek Road, where the shooting occurred.

Authorities said Derr sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Derr is charged with driving with no operator’s license, felony eluding, assault on law enforcement and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

