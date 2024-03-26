Use of force deemed justified in Bedford County officer-involved shooting

(Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

41-year-old Barry Derr of Fairfield, arrested after a multi-jurisdictional police chase and officer-involved shooting in Bedford County. (Credit: Bedford County Sheriff's Office)

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The use of force in a Bedford County officer-involved shooting on Feb. 11 was deemed justified by Commonwealth’s Attorney Wesley Nance.

Recommended Videos

As a result, there will be no criminal charges filed against law enforcement officers involved in the incident.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

As we’ve previously reported, deputies shot 41-year-old Barry Derr of Fairfield after he sped off from a traffic stop. He crashed on Falling Creek Road, where the shooting occurred.

Authorities said Derr sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Derr is charged with driving with no operator’s license, felony eluding, assault on law enforcement and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.