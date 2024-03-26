Use of force deemed justified in Bedford County officer-involved shooting

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The use of force in a Bedford County officer-involved shooting on Feb. 11 was deemed justified by Commonwealth’s Attorney Wesley Nance.
[READ MORE: Driver involved in multi-jurisdictional police chase, Bedford County officer-involved shooting identified]
Recommended Videos
As a result, there will be no criminal charges filed against law enforcement officers involved in the incident.
As we’ve previously reported, deputies shot 41-year-old Barry Derr of Fairfield after he sped off from a traffic stop. He crashed on Falling Creek Road, where the shooting occurred.
Authorities said Derr sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Derr is charged with driving with no operator’s license, felony eluding, assault on law enforcement and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.