Virginia State Police investigating Bedford County officer-involved shooting

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Falling Creek Road after a pursuit in Bedford County Sunday morning.

Police said just after 11 a.m., the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a vehicle for reckless driving.

We’re told the SUV fled the traffic stop and continued into Bedford County. The SUV crashed on Falling Creek Road, where the shooting occurred.

According to VSP, the suspect was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital and is being treated for a gunshot wound.

No officers were injured during the incident.

We’ll continue to update this breaking news story as we learn more.