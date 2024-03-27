The City of Roanoke wants to hire you Wednesday night

ROANOKE, Va. – The City of Roanoke is eager to hire at Wednesday’s job fair at the Berglund Center.

It starts at 4 p.m., and you don’t need to register in advance. You’ll just need to have your resume and driver’s license with you.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

City leaders say about 30 departments with the City of Roanoke will be at tonight’s job fair, including the Sheriff’s Office, Fire and EMS and Parks and Recreation.

They are also planning on hiring on the spot, there will be drug screenings and it’s even prepared to help you get your CDL for certain positions.

This is the seventh year the city has hosted the event, and about 800 people are expected to attend.

“It will be a rapid hiring process. We want people to come in and be able to work the next day. So, we are bypassing what would normally take a little bit of a longer time to get people onboarding and go through interview processing,” said Interim Director of Human Resources Christopher Parker with the City of Roanoke.

The Department of Transportation will also be at Wednesday night’s job fair. There are about 14 positions open right now. City leaders said last year they hired five people on the spot.

“Usually within the city, it can take up to a month to get someone hired in, and on these specific nights, they give us the opportunity to get everything done in-house in one night. So, this year, we are also gonna be offering an acceptance letter that night,” said Kristin Hall with the City of Roanoke’s Department of Transportation.

Meanwhile, if you’re in high school finding a job can be hard, but Roanoke City Public Schools wants to help you with its job fair next Thursday starting at 3 p.m. at the Berglund Center.

This job fair is for students in 9th through 12th grade. However, parents are also encouraged to attend. 10 News is told some employers might be interested in hiring them. There will also be resources for students with disabilities.

The Roanoke City Public Schools job fair was created in 2022, and it’s been held ever since in the spring of each year.

“For our seniors, it’s a great way to start a career, find a career and get started in it. For our other students, they can be engaged in a summer job or get started in a work-based learning experience, such as an internship or apprenticeship, or those types of things that we offer our students,” said Work-Based Coordinator Jess Truax with Roanoke City Public Schools.

Summer camp resources will also be provided for students, from AI to culinary.

Buses will pick students up from school and take them to the Berglund Center for the event. Dinner will be provided for students too.