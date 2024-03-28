Healthwatch: Protecting your skin against basal cell carcinoma

With the warmer weather coming, you’ll want to make sure sunscreen becomes a part of your routine again...

But, it’s also a good time to get any abnormal spots on your skin, checked out.

But, basal cell carcinoma is the most common type of skin cancer. It’s also one of the most easily cured when detected and treated early.

However, it can look different from person to person.

Sun-exposed areas are where these cancers are most often found.

”Places like the face and particularly the nose, the lips, the ears, but anywhere on the face is fair game as well as sun-exposed areas on the arms and the hands as well as as the shoulders and back,” said Dr. Susan Massick, a dermatologist at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

If you have a spot that looks strange, it’s best to get it checked out. To protect your skin, wear sun-protective clothing and use sunscreen every day.

You should also go ahead and throw away last year’s sunscreen and buy a new one. An expired product may not offer as much protection.