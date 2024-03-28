Road closed after vehicle crashes into utility pole in Roanoke

A vehicle crashed into a utility pole early Thursday morning and has led to road closures, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Authorities said at this time, the 1500 block of Bennington Street in Southeast Roanoke will be closed until further notice.

AEP is working to remove the pole and assess damages and said it may be a while before the road reopens.

Drivers are asked to avoid this area if they can.

Currently, there are 22 AEP customers without power in this area.

We will continue to update this article as we learn more.